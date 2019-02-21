Welspun Corp Ltd soars 1.78%, Gains for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 102.8, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.71% fall in NIFTY and a 28.52% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 102.8, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 10767.8. The Sensex is at 35875.7, up 0.33%. Welspun Corp Ltd has dropped around 11.49% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2765, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.99 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 105.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU