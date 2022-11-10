V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.730.70 4 OPM %6.854.29 -PBDT0.160.06 167 PBT0.160.06 167 NP0.110.04 175
