V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.730.706.854.290.160.060.160.060.110.04

