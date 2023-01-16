Whirlpool of India MD Vishal Bhola resigns

Whirlpool of India on Friday said that its managing director, Vishal Bhola, has decided to leave the company to pursue other interests.

Bhola will be relieved from the services of the company as managing director with effect from 3 April 2023.

The board has approved the appointment of Narasimhan Eswar as managing director and additional director with effect from 4 April 2023 for period of 5 years.

Eswar holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi and a postgraduate degree in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Currently he is chief executive officer and president of Ki mobility solutions and has experience of around 30 years of building brands and businesses, mostly with Procter & Gamble and then Reckitt Benckiser in leadership roles in marketing.

Whirlpool of India is a leading manufacturer of home appliances. It is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, built in and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets. The company also provides services in the area of product development and procurement services to Whirlpool Corporation, USA and other group companies.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 88.4% to Rs 47.93 crore on 0.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,611.54 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip jumped 2.48% to Rs 1,481.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)