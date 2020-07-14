JUST IN
Wholesale Inflation Contracts For Third Straight Month

India's wholesale inflation shrank for the third month in a row in June while that in food articles prices rose, official data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday showed. Inflation as measured by the wholesale price index (WPI) contracted 1.81% in June. The deflation in May came in at 3.21%.

The ministry also released the WPI for April at -1.57% and noted that indices for April are finalized in the light of improved response rate from the selected sources. Inflation in food articles edged up to 2.04%, as against 1.13% in May while fuel and power basket saw deflation of 13.60% last month against 19.83% in May. Manufactured products sae wholesale inflation of 0.08% in June from a 0.42% deflation in May.

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 17:13 IST

