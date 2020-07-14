Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Tank By 78.4% In Q1FY21

-
The domestic Passenger vehicle sales fell to 1.05 lakh in June, dropping by 49.6% from 2.09 lakh units in the year-ago period, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Tuesday, according to media reports. Passenger car sales were down 58% at 55,497 units while three-wheeler sales fell 80% to 10,300 units. Two-wheeler sales totalled 10.1 lakh units, down 38.6% in the same month of last year. The industry produced a total of 14.8 lakh vehicles in the April to June quarter, down 79.4% from 72.1 lakh in the corresponding period of last year.
In Q1 FY21, passenger vehicle sales tanked by 78.4% to 1.53 lakh units as compared to 7.12 lakh units in the year-ago period. Commercial vehicles sales saw a steep slide of 85% to 31,636 units in Q1 FY21 as compared to 2.08 lakh units while three-wheeler sales totalled 12,760 units as compared to 1.49 lakh units in Q1 FY20, down 91.5%. Two-wheeler sales plunged by 74.2% to 12.9 lakh units in Q1 FY21 as compared to 50.1 lakh units in Q1 FY20.
