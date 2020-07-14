JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty hit day's low; India VIX spurts
RBI Says Overall Financial Resource Balance Of Economy Moderated During 2018-19

Capital Market 

The Reserve Bank of India released the July 2020 issue of its monthly Bulletin. The bank noted that the overall financial resource balance of the economy moderated during 2018-19 primarily due to increase in net borrowing of non-financial corporations and moderation in household savings. As per the preliminary estimates, the marginal surplus in the overall financial resource balance turned into a deficit in 2019-20 on account of the widening resource deficits of general government and public non-financial corporations.

The balance sheet of depository corporations continued to remain in contraction mode during 2018-19, reflecting shift in the preferences away from deposits towards other competing financial instruments such as mutual funds and insurance. Liabilities of general government remained at an elevated level during 2018-19 and its financial net worth remained in negative territory. India remained a net borrower from the rest of the world. Loans and borrowing are the most used financial instruments to incur liabilities with a share of 29% in total financial transactions, followed by debt securities and deposits with a share of 20.9% and 18%, respectively.

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 12:39 IST

