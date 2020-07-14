Piyush Goyal Expresses Faith India Can Be The World Dominant Player

Covid-19 has changed the world but Indian people, businesses and industries did not succumb to the crisis, and stood out with a unique trait of resilience and constantly evolving the new ways to deal with the situation and turning the crisis into opportunity, said Union Minister for Commerce and Industry & Railways, Piyush Goyal. Goyal was delivering the keynote address at the 184th AGM of Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry via video conferencing with the office bearers and members of one of oldest chambers of the country.

Goyal acknowledged the role of industries and trade bodies of India for coming forward to make India self- sufficient and ready to fight Covid situation in India by producing PPEs, providing infrastructure for ICU beds, isolation facilities and manufacturing masks and other PPEs to the level that India is now capable to export PPEs. As the Unlock has started, Indian economy is improving, as indicated by fright movement, increased electricity consumption. Manufacturing has started with reasonable level of operation. The exports are showing upward trend. He added that before Covid and After Covid worlds will be different and we are preparing moving for the better post-covid world.

As a country, Goyal added that, India should focus on Investment, Infrastructure, and Innovation in the post-covid world, by increasing the production, improving quality of products, trying higher economies of scale, smooth logistics channels, competitive pricing and using innovative practices. The government and trade bodies must work together to boost the growth, to bringing more employment, jobs to youth and engaging with the world with strength and not closing the door for the world but being self-sufficient Aatma Nirbhar Bharat .

Our Indian industries specialised in the specific sectors like auto parts, leather, pharma, footwear, and marine products, have huge potential to promote Indian manufacturing. He invited Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry to help and contribute in the efforts of the Government for improving and simplifying Ease of Doing Business indices and building a robust mechanism for single window clearances and self-regulation structures for industries.

Goyal said that for strong and resilient India, trade bodies have an important role to play. He added that 184th AGM of Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry marks an important milestone as one of the oldest trade bodies in the country. While concluding, Goyal expressed the faith that India can be the world dominant player, by using immense capabilities of its youth and appreciated resilience of 130 crore Indians in these testing times.

