Wholesale Price Inflation at -3.21% In May

The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade came up with the index numbers of wholesale price in India for the month of May, 2020 (Provisional) and for the month of March 2020 (Final) in this press release. Due to limited information available for the month of April 2020, the provisional figures of May-2020 are compared with final figures of March, 2020.

The official Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) for the month of May, 2020 declined by (-2.24%) to 117.7 (provisional) from 120.4 (Final) for the month of March, 2020. The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (-3.21%) (provisional) for the month of May, 2020 (over May, 2019) as compared to 2.79% during the corresponding month of the previous year.

Primary Articles: The index for this major group declined by (-0.87%) to 136.2 (provisional) in May 2020 from 137.4 (final) for the month of March, 2020. Prices of Food Articles (0.73%) increased whereas prices of Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (-23.18%) and Non Food Articles (-1.44%) declined as compared to March 2020.

Fuel and Power: The index for this major group declined by (-15.88%) to 83.7 (provisional) in May 2020 from 99.5 (final) for the month of March, 2020. Prices of mineral oils group (-30.10%) declined compared to month of March, 2020. Prices of Coal and Electricity remain unchanged.

Manufactured Products: The index for this major group declined by (-0.42%) to 118.1 (provisional) in May 2020 from 118.6 (final) for the month of March, 2020.

WPI Food Index: The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have provisionally increased from 145.7 in March, 2020 to 146.1 in May, 2020. The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 5.20% in March, 2020 to 2.31% in May, 2020.

