India's forex reserves crosses US$ 500 billion mark as on 05 June 2020

India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 8.223 billion in the week ended 05 JuneIndia's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 8.22 billion to cross US$ 500 billion mark and rise to fresh record high of US$ 501.70 billion in the week ended 05 June 2020. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 493.48 a week ago.
Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 463.63 billion in the week ended 05 June 2020 from US$ 455.21 billion a week ago.
The gold asset declined to US$ 32.35 billion from US$ 32.68 billion a week ago.
SDRs were flat at US$ 1.44 billion in the week ended 05 June 2020.
India's foreign exchange reserves moved up by US$ 23.90 billion over March 2020, while jumped US$ 78.15 billion over a year ago level.
