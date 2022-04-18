Windlas Biotech soars on zero observations at Dehradun unit; bags GMP certificate from SAHPRA

Windlas Biotech surged 12.34% to Rs 265.40 after the company concluded its European Union GMP Inspection carried out by National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary for the Plant-IV situated at Dehradun with zero critical observations.
Windlas Biotech, a domestic pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry in India, had undergone this inspection from 11 to 13 April 2022.
On 16 April 2022, Windlas Biotech also received certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) from SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority). The company had undergone the inspection audit from 20 to 29 September 2021.
Windlas Biotech is amongst the top five players in the domestic pharmaceutical formulations, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry in India, in terms of revenues. The company operates three distinct strategic business verticals (SBVs): CDMO Services and Products (contributing 84.66% of total FY2021 revenues), domestic trade generics and over the counter (OTC) brands (10.22 % of total) and, lastly, exports (5.12 % of total).
The company provides comprehensive range of CDMO services ranging from product discovery, product development, licensing, and commercial manufacturing of generic products (including complex generics) with a focus on improved safety, efficacy and cost.
Windlas Biotech's consolidated net profit dropped 32.3% to Rs 8.31 crore on a 0.3% rose in net sales to Rs 117.59 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The markets were closed on Thursday, 14 April 2022 on account of Mahavir Jayanti / Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The stock eschanges were also shut on Friday, 15 April 2022 on account of Good Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU