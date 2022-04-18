Windlas Biotech soars on zero observations at Dehradun unit; bags GMP certificate from SAHPRA

Windlas Biotech surged 12.34% to Rs 265.40 after the company concluded its European Union GMP Inspection carried out by National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary for the Plant-IV situated at Dehradun with zero critical observations.

Windlas Biotech, a domestic pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry in India, had undergone this inspection from 11 to 13 April 2022.

On 16 April 2022, Windlas Biotech also received certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) from SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority). The company had undergone the inspection audit from 20 to 29 September 2021.

Windlas Biotech is amongst the top five players in the domestic pharmaceutical formulations, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry in India, in terms of revenues. The company operates three distinct strategic business verticals (SBVs): CDMO Services and Products (contributing 84.66% of total FY2021 revenues), domestic trade generics and over the counter (OTC) brands (10.22 % of total) and, lastly, exports (5.12 % of total).

The company provides comprehensive range of CDMO services ranging from product discovery, product development, licensing, and commercial manufacturing of generic products (including complex generics) with a focus on improved safety, efficacy and cost.

Windlas Biotech's consolidated net profit dropped 32.3% to Rs 8.31 crore on a 0.3% rose in net sales to Rs 117.59 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The markets were closed on Thursday, 14 April 2022 on account of Mahavir Jayanti / Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The stock eschanges were also shut on Friday, 15 April 2022 on account of Good Friday.

