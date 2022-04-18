TCPL Packaging Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pearl Polymers Ltd, Ginni Filaments Ltd, Windlas Biotech Ltd and Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 April 2022.

TCPL Packaging Ltd spiked 17.85% to Rs 975 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 28013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8632 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd surged 16.63% to Rs 27. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10201 shares in the past one month.

Ginni Filaments Ltd soared 13.02% to Rs 56. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25349 shares in the past one month.

Windlas Biotech Ltd advanced 12.59% to Rs 266. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6634 shares in the past one month.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd rose 12.29% to Rs 413.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17160 shares in the past one month.

