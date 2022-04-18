Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd and NLC India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 April 2022.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd soared 12.96% to Rs 1088 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69275 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd surged 11.68% to Rs 94.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd spiked 10.32% to Rs 697.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59647 shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd jumped 8.29% to Rs 170.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68073 shares in the past one month.

NLC India Ltd exploded 7.66% to Rs 73.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

