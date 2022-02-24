Windsor Machines launches SPRINT- 800 to manufacture thermoplastic products

Windsor Machines developed a new product called SPRINT- 800 for manufacturing thermoplastic products and and is ready to be launched in domestic as well as international markets.

Windsor Machines' consolidated net profit dropped 43% to Rs 3.40 crore on a 9.3% increase in net sales to Rs 99.65 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Windsor Machines is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing plastic processing machinery, which includes pipe extrusion, blown film extrusion and injection molding machines.

Shares of Windsor Machines shed 9.91% to Rs 35 on BSE.

