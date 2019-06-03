Radaan Mediaworks (I) reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Radaan Mediaworks (I) standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Prakash Steelage Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Essar Shipping Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Next Mediaworks consolidated net profit declines 60.71% in the December 2018 quarter
Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 7.21 croreNet loss of Radaan Mediaworks (I) reported to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 7.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 28.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.217.12 1 28.0429.12 -4 OPM %-108.047.44 --22.088.28 - PBDT-8.080.32 PL -7.261.46 PL PBT-8.190.17 PL -7.770.87 PL NP-8.240.11 PL -7.970.75 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU