Winsome Yarns reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Winsome Yarns reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.24 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Winsome Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.22 crore in the December 2019 quarter
TIL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter
K.P. Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Oil Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7782.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 54.37% to Rs 19.34 croreNet Loss of Winsome Yarns reported to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.37% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 115.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.30% to Rs 106.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 250.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19.3442.38 -54 106.86250.25 -57 OPM %-40.38-7.55 --18.73-4.24 - PBDT-7.30-2.57 -184 -18.89-8.82 -114 PBT-11.11-6.58 -69 -34.14-24.92 -37 NP-11.55-6.48 -78 -48.72-115.08 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU