Winsome Yarns reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.37% to Rs 19.34 crore

Net Loss of Winsome Yarns reported to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.37% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 115.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.30% to Rs 106.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 250.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

19.3442.38106.86250.25-40.38-7.55-18.73-4.24-7.30-2.57-18.89-8.82-11.11-6.58-34.14-24.92-11.55-6.48-48.72-115.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)