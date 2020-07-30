Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 98.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.03% to Rs 30.65 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 98.96% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.03% to Rs 30.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.05% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 157.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 183.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

30.6539.82157.29183.242.190.601.140.800.2716.091.5917.420.1615.981.2116.980.1514.470.9015.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)