Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 98.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.03% to Rs 30.65 croreNet profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 98.96% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.03% to Rs 30.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 94.05% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 157.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 183.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.6539.82 -23 157.29183.24 -14 OPM %2.190.60 -1.140.80 - PBDT0.2716.09 -98 1.5917.42 -91 PBT0.1615.98 -99 1.2116.98 -93 NP0.1514.47 -99 0.9015.13 -94
