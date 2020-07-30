Mansoon Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5300.00% to Rs 0.54 croreNet Loss of Mansoon Trading Company reported to Rs 19.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5300.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 714.29% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.540.01 5300 0.570.07 714 OPM %53.70-300.00 -38.60-542.86 - PBDT0.29-0.03 LP 0.22-0.38 LP PBT0.29-0.03 LP 0.22-0.38 LP NP-19.71-0.03 -65600 -19.78-0.38 -5105
