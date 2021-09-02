Wipro appoints Mohammed Areff as country head & MD, Middle East

The IT major announced the appointment of Mohammed Areff as the country head & managing director (MD) for the Middle East.

Areff will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, localization, brand building and significant transformational and modernization engagements with clients in key sectors across the region. Areff has over two decades of experience with various multinationals in the Middle East and has held lead roles in spearheading client transformations across various industries.

In his most recent role, Areff was the Regional Director of Microsoft Gulf where he was responsible for driving successful customer outcomes by leveraging technology deployments and implementations across multi-cloud environments, leveraging Data and AI, CRM, ERP, Enterprise Security, and incorporating the use of Microsoft's Productivity and Collaboration tools. He also led teams across various industry verticals providing the sales and technical specialization on new business and premium cloud solutions. Prior to that, Areff developed extensive expertise in the Middle East Managed Services space through leadership roles at NCR Corporation and Avaya.

On a consolidated basis, the IT major reported a 9.20% rise in net profit to Rs 3,248 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) as against Rs 2,974.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4 FY21). Revenues grew 12.35% to Rs 18,252.40 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

Shares of Wipro added 0.44% to Rs 644.85 on BSE.

