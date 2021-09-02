Natco Pharma spurts after subsidiary launches Revlimid generic

Natco Pharma jumped 4.44% to Rs 982.35 after the company's subsidiary, Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. announced the launch of Nat-Lenalidomide capsules, the first generic alternative to Revlimid to be approved by Health Canada.

Nat-Lenalidomide is used in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma in patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant. It is also indicated for treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia due to Low - or Intermediate - 1 - risk myelodysplastic syndromes associated with a deletion of 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities.

The sales of oncology medicines have nearly tripled over the past decade with a shift towards higher-cost drugs. Multiple myeloma, commonly referred to as myeloma, is a cancer of plasma cells and the second most common form of blood cancer. Patients with this type of cancer may have low blood cell counts and immune problems giving them a higher chance for getting infections such as pneumonia.

The bones can be affected leading to bone pain and breaks (fractures). About 7,400 Canadians are living with or are in remission from myeloma and every day, 9 Canadians are diagnosed with the disease. To date there is no cure for myeloma, however several types of treatments help control the disease.

Nat-Lenalidomide is available through the RevAid risk management plan in strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg capsules.

On a consolidated basis, Natco Pharma's net profit dropped 38.6% to Rs 75 crore on 27.2% fall in net sales to Rs 410.30 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Natco Pharma manufactures a comprehensive range of branded and generic dosage forms, bulk actives and intermediates for both Indian as well as International markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)