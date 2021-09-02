Volumes jump at Vinati Organics Ltd counter

Vinati Organics Ltd witnessed volume of 6.49 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 113.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5712 shares

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 September 2021.

Vinati Organics Ltd witnessed volume of 6.49 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 113.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5712 shares. The stock increased 0.51% to Rs.1,800.00. Volumes stood at 2547 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd registered volume of 3.09 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 110.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2801 shares. The stock rose 4.04% to Rs.3,149.50. Volumes stood at 6329 shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 103.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9024 shares. The stock dropped 0.93% to Rs.2,508.35. Volumes stood at 10086 shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 64.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6197 shares. The stock lost 0.18% to Rs.3,896.10. Volumes stood at 3833 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd notched up volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 54.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3204 shares. The stock rose 0.05% to Rs.9,243.25. Volumes stood at 1973 shares in the last session.

