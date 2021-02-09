Wipro appoints Tomoaki Takeuchi as Country Head & MD for Japan

Wipro announced the appointment of Tomoaki Takeuchi as the Country Head & Managing Director for Japan.

Takeuchi-san is a seasoned technology and operations professional with more than three decades of experience. Prior to joining Wipro, he headed the Japan operations for Cognizant.

He previously held leadership positions at EDS, Sun Microsystems and Apple in Japan and has a successful track record in business development and service delivery. He holds a graduate degree in Commercial Science from KEIO University, Tokyo.

