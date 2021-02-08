Vakrangee features in &P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021

Vakrangee has been placed in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021 for the first time. Vakrangee has earned a spot in the yearbook and has score (S&P Global Scores) within the top 15% of the industry.

The Sustainability Yearbook 2021, published by S&P Global is one of the world's most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on corporate responsibility.

This annual ranking showcases the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies in each industry as determined by their score in the annual SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). S&P Global, which acquired the ESG Ratings business from RobescoSAM, in 2021 assessed over 7,000 companies across 61 industries this year with the goal of identifying those that exemplify leading corporate sustainability practices and a focus on long-term growth drivers. Only 630 sustainability leaders have been selected for this year's Yearbook based on their S&P Global ESG Scores calculated from the CSA.

