UPL features in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021

UPL announced its inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021 for its strong performance in environmental, social and governance risk management. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is issued annually by S&P global.

This year, UPL not only secured a spot in this prestigious Yearbook, but is also the only crop protection company globally to do so, securing their position as an industry leader. UPL is one of the 633 companies globally and 21 in India to have featured in the yearbook.

