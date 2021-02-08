Board of Balkrishna Industries approves capex project up to Rs 1900 cr

At meeting held on 08 February 2021

The Board of Balkrishna Industries at its meeting held on 08 February 2021 has approved the following new projects:

Approved the brownfield expansion and debottlenecking project along with addition of balancing an ancillary equipment at Bhuj. The implementation of the project will increase the achievable tire production capacity by 50,000 MTPA. The said project will be completed by H2FY23. The estimated capex cost of the project is up to Rs 800 crore.

Approved to enhance the installed capacity of carbon black from achievable capacity 115,000 MTPA to 200,000 MTPA including 30,000 MTPA of high value of advanced carbon material and setting up of an additional power plant capacity of 20 MW. The said project will be completed by H1FY23. The estimated capex cost of the project is up to Rs 650 crore.

Approved the modernization, automation and technology upgradation of certain existing equipments and installation of automated material handling systems. Capex is to be undertaken at existing facilities at Rajasthan and Bhuj leading to improvement in quality and efficiency. The said project will be completed by H1FY23. The estimated capex cost of the project is up to Rs 450 crore.

The total planned capex of up to Rs 1900 crore will be funded by internal accruals and debt, if required.

