Wipro appoints Warren Zambelli as MD for Africa

-
ALSO READ
Arvind SmartSpaces gains on signing agreement with HDFC Capital Advisors
Wipro, Palo Alto Networks collaborate for managed security and network transformation
Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Wipro, Paras Defence, Zuari Industries in focus
Wipro launches sovereign cybersecurity offering for Australian govt
-
Zambelli has over 20 years of experience spanning capital markets, banking, insurance, telecom and retail. His formative years were spent in various front-office environments affording him context for how products and services are consumed, post which he entered professional services, partaking in the build of new practices.
He has held various roles in leadership, professionalising and expanding businesses while aiding clients to setup, transform and optimise across Africa. He joins from Mastercard where he was the Advisors Division Lead and member of the OpCo across Sub-Saharan Africa.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU