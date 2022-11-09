JUST IN
Business Standard

Wipro appoints Warren Zambelli as MD for Africa

Capital Market 

Wipro announced the appointment of Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director for Africa.

Zambelli has over 20 years of experience spanning capital markets, banking, insurance, telecom and retail. His formative years were spent in various front-office environments affording him context for how products and services are consumed, post which he entered professional services, partaking in the build of new practices.

He has held various roles in leadership, professionalising and expanding businesses while aiding clients to setup, transform and optimise across Africa. He joins from Mastercard where he was the Advisors Division Lead and member of the OpCo across Sub-Saharan Africa.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 09:08 IST

