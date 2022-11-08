Nykaa Fashion ropes in Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador

JUST IN
Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand ecommerce fashion and lifestyle destination, today announced Bollywood's leading style icon, Janhvi Kapoor, as its brand ambassador.

In an endeavour to have Janhvi's influence and popularity now transcend to the world of fashion, the brand has deepened its relationship with the artist who will be seen in fresh new avatars as she expresses her unbridled love for all things fashion.

Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion meticulously cater to the needs of a discerning customer, who's looking for highly curated offerings and appreciates elevated options to choose from.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 13:11 IST

