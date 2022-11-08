JUST IN
Wipro appoints Frederic Abecassis as Head - BFSI Industry Sector, Southeast Asia

Wipro announced the appointment of Frederic Abecassis as the Head of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Industry Sector, Southeast Asia.

In an increasingly hyperconnected world, evolving consumer behavior is driving rapid digital transformation across Southeast Asia's BFSI sector. Frederic will spearhead Wipro's BFSI business growth across this region, including Hong Kong.

He will partner with and help clients achieve their core business and digital transformation goals, while realizing their topline, bottomline and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) ambitions. Frederic will also help strengthen Wipro's ecosystem of technology partners in the region.

A digital transformation pioneer and an expert in Financial Services (FS), Frederic brings over two decades of experience in leading strategy and business & technology consulting across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. He has been supporting leading FS institutions to shape and deliver large transformation programs, right from strategy to execution.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 13:02 IST

