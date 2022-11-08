Wipro appoints Frederic Abecassis as Head - BFSI Industry Sector, Southeast Asia

-
ALSO READ
Wipro, Finastra partners to offer digital transformation services to corporate banks in India
Wipro appoints Dhruv Anand as country head, MD for Japan
Wipro, Palo Alto Networks collaborate for managed security and network transformation
Wipro re-engaged by Credit Agricole CIB for IT infra transformation
Nykaa gains on forging alliance with Middle East's Apparel Group for Gulf foray
-
In an increasingly hyperconnected world, evolving consumer behavior is driving rapid digital transformation across Southeast Asia's BFSI sector. Frederic will spearhead Wipro's BFSI business growth across this region, including Hong Kong.
He will partner with and help clients achieve their core business and digital transformation goals, while realizing their topline, bottomline and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) ambitions. Frederic will also help strengthen Wipro's ecosystem of technology partners in the region.
A digital transformation pioneer and an expert in Financial Services (FS), Frederic brings over two decades of experience in leading strategy and business & technology consulting across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. He has been supporting leading FS institutions to shape and deliver large transformation programs, right from strategy to execution.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU