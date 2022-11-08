Board of MRF approves enhancement in issue of NCDs to Rs 150 cr

At meeting held on 08 November 2022

The Board of MRF at its meeting held on 08 November 2022 has approved enhancement in the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures through Private Placement from Rs.100 crore to Rs.150 crore which was approved earlier by the Board at its meeting held on 9 August 2022.

