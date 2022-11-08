Board of MRF approves enhancement in issue of NCDs to Rs 150 cr

-
At meeting held on 08 November 2022The Board of MRF at its meeting held on 08 November 2022 has approved enhancement in the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures through Private Placement from Rs.100 crore to Rs.150 crore which was approved earlier by the Board at its meeting held on 9 August 2022.
