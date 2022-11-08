JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of MRF approves enhancement in issue of NCDs to Rs 150 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 08 November 2022

The Board of MRF at its meeting held on 08 November 2022 has approved enhancement in the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures through Private Placement from Rs.100 crore to Rs.150 crore which was approved earlier by the Board at its meeting held on 9 August 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 13:15 IST

