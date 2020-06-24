Wipro bags infrastructure contract from E.ON

Wipro announced that it has been awarded a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernization and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON.

Wipro will transform E.ON's legacy data centre operations to hybrid cloud model by leveraging its BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) framework and Wipro HOLMES, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation platform.

The company will collaborate with E.ON to reduce their datacentre footprint, streamline its infrastructure and achieve operational agility by providing an integrated view of their data centre operations. Wipro's consumption-based hybrid cloud hosting strategy powered by AI will help E.ON optimize its workflows and deliver superior customer experience with increased efficiency.

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. As one of Europe's largest energy companies, E.ON plays a leading role in shaping a clean, digital, decentralized world of energy.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 June 2020. Shares of Wipro rose 1.22% to end at Rs 220.65 yesterday.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)