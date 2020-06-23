Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

IVP Ltd, SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd and Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 June 2020.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd crashed 7.72% to Rs 27.5 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd lost 6.71% to Rs 41. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 533 shares in the past one month.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd tumbled 6.53% to Rs 329. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2512 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd plummeted 6.25% to Rs 27. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3881 shares in the past one month.

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd corrected 6.25% to Rs 87.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 758 shares in the past one month.

