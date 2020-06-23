Page Inds slips after Q4 PAT tumbles nearly 59%

Page Industries lost 1.06% to Rs 19165 after the company's net profit slumped 58.6% to Rs 31.02 crore on 11% decline in net sales to Rs 541.26 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 43.18 crore in Q4 FY20, down by 62.9% from Rs 116.28 crore in Q4 FY19. Current tax expense tumbled 73.1% to Rs 9 crore during the quarter.

With respect to the impact of COVID-19 on its operations, the company said, the management does not expect any adverse impact on its future cash flows and shall be able to continue as a going concern and meet its obligations as and when they are due.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

