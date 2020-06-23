Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2020.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2020.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 7.11% to Rs 482.85 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 367.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14169 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 33.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

EID Parry (India) Ltd pared 3.75% to Rs 265.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77000 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd slipped 3.49% to Rs 113.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24720 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)