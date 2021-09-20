Wipro, Cadila Healthcare, IRB Infra to be watched

Wipro announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bangalore, India. This cloud collaboration space will provide in-house technical expertise, ensure seamless cloud adoption, and accelerate innovation to drive business transformation for customers.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Vortioxetine Tablets in the strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg (US RLD: Trintellix Tablets). Vortioxetine is used to treat depression.

NODWIN Gaming, an independent subsidiary of Nazara Technologies has acquired the Gaming and adjacent IP business of OML Entertainment. NODWIN Gaming has agreed to a consideration of Rs 73 crore as part of an agreement concluded between NODWIN Gaming and OML Entertainment.

IRB Infrastructure Developers said that IRB Sindhudurg Airport Private Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary has now received Aerodrome license from the Director General of Civil Aviation.

Orissa Minerals Development Company received Stage - II/Final approval of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change for diversion of 21.52 hectares of forest land in Uliburu Reserve Forest (including 2.107 hectares of safety zone) for iron ore mining in Bagiaburu iron ore mines of the company in Keonjhar district, Odisha during 3rd RML period.

HLE Glascoat announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire the global business of Thaletec GmbH, Germany as well as its subsidiary Thaletec USA, as a part of its strategy to strengthen its position further in the global markets with innovative technology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)