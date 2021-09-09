TCS, Infosys, JSPL, UCO Bank in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by Avianca, one of the leading airlines in South America, as a strategic partner in its cloud transformation journey.

Infosys and The Economist Group, a leading global media company, announced a new strategic partnership designed to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions and drive world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.

JSPL through its step down subsidiary, Jindal Steel & Power (Australia) Pty Ltd, made a pre-payment of 105.66 million USD (approx.777.4 crores INR). The prepayment has helped reduce the Australian debt by approx. 50%.

UCO Bank said that Reserve Bank of India has lifted Prompt Corrective Action restrictions on the bank.

KPI Global Infrastructure said that the company has terminated power purchase agreement signed for the capacity of 1.10 MW solar power plant under Independent Power Producer (IPP) segment.

Stovec Industries and Atul Sugar Screens (Atul) has agreed to the closure of Contract Manufacturing Agreement (CMA), accordingly, closing date of CMA would be 31st July 2022, or such later date as may be determined by Atul, which shall be no later than 30th September, 2022. Until its termination as aforesaid, company will continue to make production of sugar sieves for Atul.

