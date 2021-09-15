Shree Cement, Zee Entertainment, JSPL in limelight

-
-
Shree Cement: The board of directors of the company has approved setting up of an integrated cement plant at Village Gothra in Nawalgarh Tehsil of Rajasthan and solar power plants at various locations to meet the captive requirement of the cement plants of the company.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE): Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala through investment arm Rare Enterprises bought 50 lakh shares in ZEE at an average price of Rs 220.44 per share in a block deal on the NSE on Tuesday. BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA also bought 48.65 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 236.20 per share.
Auto stocks: The Union cabinet is reportedly likely to consider a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for specific segments in the automobile sector on Wednesday.
Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL): Credit rating agency CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its rating from CRISIL A with "stable" outlook to CRISIL A+ with "Positive" outlook on the Long Term Bank Facilities and from "CRISIL A2+" to "CRISIL A1+" for Short Term Bank Facilities of the company.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions: Won an e-governance contract worth Rs 7.46 crore for development & management of GMDMA website, disaster management app and command & control system along with comprehensive maintenance of automatic weather stations, flow level sensor from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
