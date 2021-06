Wipro enters into strategic partnership with FEV

For developing Software Defined Vehicles

Wipro today announced a strategic partnership with Aachen, Germany headquartered FEV, a leading global engineering provider, to jointly develop and market worldclass solutions for Software Defined Vehicles (SDV). The two organizations have jointly set up an innovation lab, which will develop automotive use cases, engineer a scalable software, electrical/electronic architecture and develop system features. With cloud and connectivity platforms becoming a part of every new automobile, the industrialization of SDV through this Innovation Lab will enable new and improved experiences for every driver and passenger.

The innovation lab brings together the best of senior technologists, along with engineers, developers, architects, and researchers from Wipro and FEV. Together, they will focus on research, product development, solutions, and roadmaps enabling go-to-market for global customers. The partnership will benefit from advancing individual technical capabilities and research goals besides commercialization of the jointly developed services and products.

