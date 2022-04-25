RIL, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors to be watched

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL has called off a proposed transaction with Future Retail (FRL) following opposition from FRL's secured creditors. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Friday, FRL said 69.29% of secured creditors voted against the plan while 30.71% supported it.

ICICI Bank: The private lender's standalone net profit rose 59.42% to Rs 7018.71 crore on 14.44% increase in total income to Rs 27412.32 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2020.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank on Saturday announced that the bank's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 15.5 per equity share out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors announced a price increase across its passenger vehicles, to partially offset the rise in input cost. Effective from 23 April 2022, the weighted average increase is 1.1%, depending on the variant and model," Tata Motors said in a statement.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company said that it has received work order from Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha, worth Rs 122.08 crore.

Nazara Technologies: Nazara Technologies has completed the acquisition of equity stake in Paper Boat Apps for a total consideration of about Rs 10 crore on 20 April 2022, on achieving the target revenue as provided under third closing of the investment agreement in 2019.

Tejas Networks: Tejas Networks reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.6 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 33.6 crore recorded in Q4 FY21. Consolidated net revenue during the quarter was Rs 126.5 crore, down 37.2% YoY.

Tata Metaliks: The company's adjusted net profit declined 59.51% to Rs 30.36 crore on 22.25% rise in net sales to Rs 807.92 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said that it has commenced the commercial production of 'Paracetamol' with installed capacity of 1,800 MTPA along with backward integration of Para Amino Phenol (PAP) with effect from 22 April 2022.

Wendt (India): Wendt (India) reported a 40.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.47 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 5.3 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Net sales grew by 4.3% to Rs 47.3 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to Rs 45.37 crore registered in Q4 FY21.

