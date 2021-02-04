Wipro included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Wipro announced that it has been included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). Wipro is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

This is the second consecutive year that Wipro has been included in the Index.

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)