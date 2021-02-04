Wipro included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

-
ALSO READ
Wipro hits 52-week high on buyback plan
Wipro to provide commercial engineering services for OpenNESS toolkit
Wipro positioned as a Strong Performer in Digital Product Development Services
Wipro wins multi-year contract from ThoughtSpot
Wipro partners with Marelli for automotive engineering services
-
Wipro announced that it has been included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). Wipro is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).
This is the second consecutive year that Wipro has been included in the Index.
The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU