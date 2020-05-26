Wipro launches Global Channel Partner Program

Wipro announced the launch of its Global Channel Partner Program. Wipro's products and platforms have been instrumental in helping clients deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market uncertainties have led organizations to focus on Business Continuity Planning and establish new ways of working. Several Wipro products have helped clients meet their requirements for remote working, business continuity, security, and seamless supply chain and worker safety among others. As the market continues to evolve in the coming months, Wipro will collaborate with the channel partners to identify new business challenges that can be quickly addressed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)