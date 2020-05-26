Satia Industries enters into agreement with Mineral Technologies

To construct a 42,000 MTPA satellite PCC plant in Punjab, India

Satia Industries has signed an agreement with Mineral Technologies (MTI) USA, who will invest completely in building a 42,000 metric ton per year satellite precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) plant in our paper mill in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab District, India. The facility is scheduled to begin operation in the second quarter of 2021.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a New York based resource- and technologybased growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services and excels amongst the best producer of quality Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC). This is their eighth satellite plant in India for deploying their PCC technology while they have set up 55 such satellite plant globally with reported sales of $1.8 billion in 2019.

