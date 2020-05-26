JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Vakrangee announces corporate agency tie up with LIC of India

Australia Market rises to fresh 11-week high
Business Standard

Board of Hindustan Copper to consider increase in borrowing limits from Rs 850 cr to Rs 1350 crore

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

On 01 June 2020

The Board of Hindustan Copper will meet on 01 June 2020 to consider a proposal for increase in borrowing limits from existing Rs. 850 crore to Rs.1350 crore from the consortium / other Banks by way of overdraft or cash credit, working capital demand loan, commercial paper, bill discounting, other loan arrangements etc. being temporary / short term loans in the ordinary course of business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 15:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU