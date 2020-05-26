Board of Hindustan Copper to consider increase in borrowing limits from Rs 850 cr to Rs 1350 crore

On 01 June 2020The Board of Hindustan Copper will meet on 01 June 2020 to consider a proposal for increase in borrowing limits from existing Rs. 850 crore to Rs.1350 crore from the consortium / other Banks by way of overdraft or cash credit, working capital demand loan, commercial paper, bill discounting, other loan arrangements etc. being temporary / short term loans in the ordinary course of business.
