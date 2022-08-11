Wipro launches Wipro Shelde Australia, a sovereign cybersecurity offering

-
This offering will provide clients access to local next-generation cybersecurity services through a pool of national security cleared consultants, experienced with the PGPA Act, Privacy Act, Protective Security Policy Framework, Essential 8, The Information Security Manual and Commonwealth Risk Management Policy.
It will bolster Wipro's comprehensive global cybersecurity and risk services to help clients meet critical business imperatives. In addition, clients can also leverage its security Zone 3 protected facility in Canberra1 for prototyping solutions up to PROTECTED. All of this comes with the support of Wipro's Melbourne Cyber Defence Centre, which enables customers to rapidly expand capacity and run their security operations in compliance with the local data requirements.
