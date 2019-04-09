Wipro Ltd up for third straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 269.6, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.69% in last one year as compared to a 11.46% spurt in and a 28.09% spurt in the IT index.

Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.6, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 11594.6. The Sensex is at 38711.88, up 0.03%. Ltd has risen around 3.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 4.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16028.25, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 271.9, up 2.31% on the day. is up 25.69% in last one year as compared to a 11.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 28.09% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 20.37 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)