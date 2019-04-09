Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Linde India Ltd, ITI Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2019.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd surged 9.95% to Rs 106.1 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.79 lakh shares in the past one month.
Linde India Ltd soared 7.26% to Rs 506.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11654 shares in the past one month.
ITI Ltd spiked 6.03% to Rs 103.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.
Firstsource Solutions Ltd exploded 5.97% to Rs 51.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.66 lakh shares in the past one month.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd gained 3.91% to Rs 298.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10664 shares in the past one month.
