Infosys, Wipro, Aurobindo Pharma in spotlight

Infosys Public Services Inc. (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys announced that it will enable Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), a Crown corporation that delivers auto insurance and driver services, to digitize driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 900,000 Manitobans.

Wipro announced a global strategic partnership with DataRobot, a leader in Augmented Intelligence. The partnership will deliver Augmented Intelligence at scale, to help customers become AI driven enterprises, and accelerate their business impact.

Aurobindo Pharma (along with its subsidiaries together referred to as Aurobindo) announced that its subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities (Eugia) has received a 505(b)(2) NDA approval from the U.S.Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Cyclophosphamide Injection 500 mg/2.5 mL and 1 g/5 mL vials.

Jindal Poly Films said the company has acquired 100% shares of Jindal India Solar Energy and consequent thereof Jindal India Solar became wholly-owned subsidiary.

Shares of Bhel will be in focus. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and JSC Rosoboronexport. The MoU aims to cooperate and implement possible joint projects and activities with Bhel for joint production of spare parts and components for Russian-origin equipment installed onboard the Indian Navy Aircraft Carrier "Vikramaditya" and maintenance of systems and equipment of Aircraft Carrier "Vikramaditya and on other issues of mutual interest.

ADF Foods said its board approved the company's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, ADF Holdings (USA) would be making an investment upto $5 million, which would entail asset purchase and setting up of a step down subsidiary in the United States. ADF Holdings (USA) will have a 70% stake in the share capital of the proposed Step Down Subsidiary.

