Wipro, Tata Steel, APSEZ in focus

Wipro announced that it has been awarded a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E.ON in their digital transformation journey in the financial area. Wipro will provide Application Maintenance & Support Services (AMS) for innovative projects on SAP S/4HANA.
Tata Steel said that Brickwork Ratings has upgraded the ratings for the unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures/Bond Issues aggregating Rs 4,000 crore of the company from BWR AA/Stable to BWR AA+/Stable.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said the company's proposal to acquire 10.4% stake for Rs 644.78 crore of Gangavaram Port from the Andhra Pradesh government has received approval from the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board. The transaction is expected to complete within a month.
CreditAccess Grameen said that the company's board has considered and approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.
ZF International UK (the Promoter Seller) of WABCO India proposes to sell 380,432 equity shares representing 2.01% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company on August 25, 2021 and on August 26, 2021 through an Offer for Sale. The floor price is Rs 6,900 per share.
Centrum Capital said its board of directors has considered and approved the sale of the entire business of two wholly owned Material Subsidiaries named Centrum Financial Services Limited and Centrum Microcredit Limited to its proposed step down Subsidiary (proposed Small Finance Bank).
