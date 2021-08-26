Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bank of India in focus

Bharti Airtel said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 29 August 2021, to consider and approve various capital raising options through equity or equity linked or debt instruments or any combination there-of, as the Board may deem appropriate.

Infosys announced that it will establish a new digital development centre at its largest Canadian office in Mississauga. This is aimed at creating 500 high quality jobs in the Toronto Region over the next three years.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported sales of Rs 787 crores, up 24% vs year ago behind market recovery and its superiority strategy. Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs 49 crores, down 29% vs a year ago behind increased investment in brand building initiatives to accelerate growth.

Bank of India said its board approved the opening of QIP on August 25 and the floor price of Rs 66.19 per equity share.

The board of directors of Max Healthcare Institute has approved an additional investment for an amount upto Rs 50 crore by way of subscription towards rights issue of equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary Alps Hospitals.

