Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, M&M in focus

Bharti Airtel said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of equity shares on rights basis of an issue size of upto Rs 21,000 crore. The firm said that the right issue price is set at Rs 535 per share.

Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc., a wholly-owned-subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, will acquire 13.8% stake of AustinGiS, an IT services provider, for a total cash consideration of $1.25 million.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a major contract to Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) worth Rs 1349.95 crore.

Burger King India said it has entered into discussions regarding acquisition of a controlling stake in PT Sari Burger Indonesia, which manages and operates Burger King brand in Indonesia.

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has issued a revocation order under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 for resumption of operations in SRF's P2 and the two other allied plants with immediate effect.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) on Saturday announced that its board will meet on 2 September 2021 to consider raising of capital (Tier I/Tier II).

The Central Government on Thursday, 26 August 2021 extended the term of office of Atul Kumar Goel, managing director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UCO Bank for a period of two years beyond the notified term which expires on 1 November 2021.

A S Rajeev, the MD and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra, received an extended term of office for a period of two years beyond the notified term which expires on 1 December 2021.

CH.S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, the MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB), received an extension for a period beyond 18 September 2021 (date of completion of his current tenure), till the date of his superannuation i.e. 31 January 2022.

Nazara Technologies said that that it has acquired 100% stake in Hyderabad-based skill gaming company OpenPlay for a total consideration of Rs 186.4 crore.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised Coromandel International's (CIL) outlook to positive from stable while affirming its long-term issuer rating at 'IND AA+'.

Max Healthcare Institute (MHIL) said it acquired exclusive rights to aid development and provide medical services to a proposed 500 bed hospital in South Delhi.

