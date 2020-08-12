Wipro positioned as Leader in Vendor Assessment for IT-OT integration services

By IDC Marketscape

Wipro announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business and Industrial IoT Consulting and Systems Integration Services 2020 Vendor Assessment.

IDC noted Wipro's EngineeringNXT ability to refine existing and building new competencies keeping in mind customers' business priorities, growth focus, and proprietary frameworks and strategy to enable customers to increase adoption for these services as particular areas of strength.

The report further highlights - Wipro's IoT-led digital transformation approach is focused on bringing together end-to-end capabilities and solutions for customers and helping them in all aspects of IT-OT integration through product engineering, connectivity, cloud platform engineering, applications build, advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, enterprise systems integration, and remote command center operations. Wipro has built a partnership ecosystem with market leaders in the IoT space across the edge, network, cloud, and enterprise tiers that enables Wipro to deliver solutions in line with evolving customer needs and technological advancements.

