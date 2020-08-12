Board of Sequent Scientific to sell stake in Strides Pharma Science to Promoter Group

-
Also approves acquisition of minority stake in Provet, TurkeyThe Board of Sequent Scientific at its meeting held on 12 August 2020 has approved Sale of 33,12,500 shares of Strides Pharma Science , held by the Company to the existing Promoter Group of the Company. Further, the Board approved acquisition of minority stake in Provet Veteriner Urunleri San. VeTic. A.S (Provet), Turkey.
